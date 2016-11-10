Kenya A set for Quadrangular Championship

Cricket Kenya (CK) General Manager, Josephat Murithi, said that the CK selection subcommittee is expected to name the squad in the coming week.

The other teams taking part in the four-nation event are Uganda select, Uganda XI and Zimbabwe’s Takashinga XI.

As Kenya’s senior national squad will be squaring out with Hong Kong in the ICC World Cricket League Championship at Nairobi Gymkhana on November 18 and 20, Kenya A will be taking part in a one week quadrangular championship in Kampala, Uganda from November 20-27.

By RICHARD MWANGI

Murithi also said that the boys will be coached by former Kenya’s skipper, Jimmy Kamande.

Kamande is currently working with a group of under-19 boys at Sir Ali Muslim Club. He said that he was expecting Peter Ong’ondo to join him in Kampala after the ICC event.

The Kenya A side will be a mixture of under-19 players currently training under Kamande and upcoming youngsters who are not yet ripe for national duty and promising boys like Emmanuel Bundi, who was dropped from the national side that will be facing Hong Kong.

The under-19 side will also take part in the continental World Cup qualifiers set for February next year at a venue yet to be announced by Africa Cricket Association.

“I am working with 30 lads and once they close school for the December holidays, I will form two sides that will take part in friendly games,” Kamande said.

“We are training three days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. I am coaching the boys on batting, bowling and fielding. I am also doing match analysis on individual players showing them which areas they need to improve on.”

When asked if the youngsters stand a chance to qualify for the 2018 under-19 World Cup, Kamande said: “The most important thing is early preparations and that is what we are doing. I am sure I will get a winning combination from these boys.”