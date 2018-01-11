Kenya-India pre-World Cup showdown called off

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

The eagerly awaited ICC Under-19 World Cup warm-up match between Kenya and India at the Hagley Park Old, Christchurch, New Zealand, was called off on Thursday before a single ball was bowled.

Kenya’s Under-19 team coach Jimmy Kamande told Nation Sport on phone from Christchurch that the boys, who were eagerly awaiting to face their Indian counterparts, were very disappointed when the match was washed out. It was the last warm-up match before the World Cup.

Kamande said that they will train indoors today if weather will not be conducive for outdoor training. They face South Africa in their opening match on Sunday.

“We are ready for South Africa. We have analysed their players and we believe we will give them a run for their money,” Kamande said.

The last time the Kenya Under-19 side competed in the age group event was in 2002 in Australia.