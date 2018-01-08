By RICHARD MWANGI

Kenya Under-19 face their Canadian counterparts on Tuesday in their first warm-up game for the World Cup at Hagley Park 4, Christchurch, New Zealand.

Kenya will play India in their second and last warm-up match at the same venue on Thursday before shifting attention to their first World Cup match versus South Africa three days later.

Kenya beat Canada on Saturday by three wickets in Sydney where they made a stop over on their way to New Zealand.

Canada batted first and were all out for 208. Kenya chased to score 209 for 7.

Earlier in the week, Kenya lost to local side Thunders by five wickets and by 30 runs in their two build up matches.

The Under-19’s coach Jimmy Kamande said his was not disappointed with the losses as the matches had helped to expose strengths and weaknesses in his side.

In Tuesday’s warm up against Canada, Aman Gandhi, a right-hand batsman is expected to lead Kenya’s batting attack with either Namibian-born Rene Were, a left-hand batting all-rounder or Dennis Musyoka another left-hand batsman.

The other batsmen in the side are Aveet Desai, Yayant Mepani, Thomas Ochieng and Sachin Bhudia, who is also team captain.

Maxwell Ager, left-arm fast medium pacer will spearhead the bowling attack with either Gerald Mwendwa, a right-arm medium pacer or Bundia, a right-arm medium pacer. The other bowlers are Abishek Chidambaram (leg spinner), Jayant Mepani (left-arm spinner) and Sukhdeep Singh (off break bowler).

The Kenyan boys left Nairobi for Sydney on December 28 where they stayed before leaving for Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.