Kenya leave it late against Saudi Arabia

Captain fantastic Rakep Patel was the chief architect as Kenya pulled off a nervy 16-run win over Saudi Arabia to remain unbeaten on Day Two of the Four-Nation One Day International (ODI) Quadrangular Series at Nairobi Gymkhana Oval on Wednesday.

Against a power-packed side with players of Pakistani descent, Kenya knew what to expect – win the toss and put on a big total to kill off their opponents.

Rakep called right at the pre-match toss and, like he did against Qatar in the 117-run win, duly opted to have a bat. Comeback kid Alex Obanda (30 off 38) gave Thomas Odoyo’s brigade the flying start they needed and even when he departed Kenya had a healthy start at 81 for 1 in 13 overs.

In-form Irfan Karim ground out another solid knock of 56 off 62 after Tuesday’s scintillating century against Qatar and fast-rising Karan Kaul added 44 off 60 to leave the game well-poised for both sides at 144 for 4 in 35 overs.

There were fears that the tail would collapse. It did so but with one man, Rakep, hogging most of the strike in his unbeaten innings of 93 off 81.

Rakep’s shift was one of controlled aggression and featured seven boundaries and two mighty heaves out of the park. The middle-order batsmen didn’t provide much resistance as they fell to Afzal Saleem (4/59) and Shoaib Ali (3/54) as Kenya ended on 305 for 9 in the allotted 50 overs.

“We were a couple of runs short. 30 to 40 runs short with the bat. But we showed our fighting spirit with the ball in the second innings. The fielding was also exceptional with the two run outs we got,” said a relieved Rakep after the match.

Indeed it was Rakep’s tactics that got Kenya out of the hole. He brought on Nelson ‘Mandela’ Odhiambo to get rid of dangerman Inakayat Saeed for 21. And although Abdul Waheed got a century (116 off 118), he was largely subdued and couldn’t score freely.

Mandela finished with four scalps of his medium pacers and Shem Obado Ngoche chipped in with three wickets to end Saudi Arabia’s interest in the game. the Saudis looked set to reach the target but a clinical Rakep and Kenya wrapped up things in the 49th over.

Kenya, who are atop the log, will be looking to keep the momentum against Uganda, coached by former Kenya tactician Steve Tikolo, tomorrow at the Nairobi Jaffrey’s grounds. The top teams after the round-robin stage will play in Saturday’s final.

RESULTS

Uganda 265/10 Qatar 266/5 (Qatar won by 5 wickets)

Kenya 305/9 Saudi Arabia 289/10 (Kenya won by 16 runs)

THURSDAY’S FIXTURES

9.30am

Kenya v Uganda, Nairobi Jaffrey’s Ground