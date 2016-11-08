Kenya has picked up training ahead of the forthcoming 50-over ICC World Cricket League matches against Hong Kong set for Nairobi Gymkhana on November 18 and 20.

The national team coach, Thomas Odoyo, on Monday said that his charges were training five days a week as they looked to get to tip-top shape to face the ODI status nation.

Odoyo said that the team is working hard to regain the one day international (ODI) status lost during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand.