Kenya prep for Hong Kong
Tuesday November 8 2016
Kenya has picked up training ahead of the forthcoming 50-over ICC World Cricket League matches against Hong Kong set for Nairobi Gymkhana on November 18 and 20.
The national team coach, Thomas Odoyo, on Monday said that his charges were training five days a week as they looked to get to tip-top shape to face the ODI status nation.
Odoyo said that the training includes bowling, batting, fielding and strength building alongside three practice games on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Odoyo said: “The boys are in good shape and I expect them to win the two matches. We have high hopes on opening batsman, Alex Obanda, who is currently in good form to give the side a flying start. Obanda scores his runs very first.”
He is a match winner on a good day.”
Odoyo said that the team is working hard to regain the one day international (ODI) status lost during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand.
Kenya was accorded the status in 1997 together with Bangladesh. Bangladesh was elevated to Test status three years later.
Kenya is the only non-Test playing country to appear in five consecutive World Cups, 1996 to 2011. Kenya is also the only non-Test playing nation to reach the World Cup semifinals in 2003 in South Africa.
However, the standard of the game in the country took a nose dive after the 2011 event.
It will be a tall order both for Kenya and other ICC associate and affiliate members to qualify for the 2019 World Cup slated for London as there are no special slots reserved for non-Test playing countries.
10 teams will take part in the world Cup compared to 14 that appeared in the previous Word Cups. There are 10 full members of the ICC.
In the ongoing World Cricket League, Kenya is currently lying fifth on the points table with six points, same number of points behind Papua New Guinea who are topping the table with 12 points, followed by Netherlands (12 points), Scotland (11 points) and Hong Kong (9 points). Nepal (6 points) are behind Kenya followed by Namibia (2 points) and UAE (2 points).
Kenya must win the remaining matches to enhance her chances of regaining the ODI status.