Kenya ready for Hong Kong test

The country had failed to host international matches due to insecurity in the country.

This will be the first time Kenya is hosting an International Cricket Council (ICC) event since July 2011 when they hosted United Arab Emirates in the ICC Intercontinental Cup and the World Cricket League matches.

International Alex Obanda will be hoping to inspire Kenya to victory against Hong Kong in the fourth round of International Cricket Council World Cricket League Championship set for Friday and Sunday at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

By BRIAN YONGA

Obanda is making a comeback after missing the third round of the ICC World Cricket League Championship (WCLC). Coming straight from a successful Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) season, Obanda will be tasked to set a solid base for the rest of the batsmen.

His blistering attitude and Irfan Karim’s consistency will be something to watch. In the absence of Elijah Otieno, experienced Nehemiah Odhiambo and Nelson “Mandela” Odhiambo will lead the pace attack with Shem Ngoche commanding the turn.

Kenya is currently fifth in the league standing with six points, three points behind fourth placed Hong Kong.

If Kenya wins both matches (White wash), they will add four points taking them fourth place in the standings.

Anything below white wash whether a draw or a loss leaves Kenya at the current position. If Hong Kong at all wins both matches they will definitely go up on the table with 13th points.

The top four countries in the World Cricket League will qualify to play in the 2018 world cup qualifiers.

Hong Kong on the other hand, come into the match straight from a 2-1 ODI win against Papua New Guinea and will heavily rely on the leadership of 24-year-old Babar Hayat.

This will be his first time oversees assignment as captain. The Inclusion of Hong Kong-born Perth western Australia- based batsman and pace bowler Christie Kyle is something to watch and on the other hand could be a pressure reliever ingredient for Babar Hayat.