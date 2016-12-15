Kenyan girls fall to hosts UAE in international T20 tie

By RICHARD MWANGI

Kenya’s national women’s squad on Thursday lost to hosts United Arabs Emirates (UAE) by six runs in the International Women’s Twenty20 Cup in Sharjah.

Batting first, UAE set a target of 112 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs. Natasha Michael was UAE’s highest runs getter with 27 off 33 balls. Roopa Nagraj (25 off 36 balls), Nisha Ali (14 off 8 balls) and Priyanjali Jain (12 off 11 balls) were the other batswomen who posted meaningful runs on the scoreboard.

Edith Wairimu (2/5) and Daisy Wairimu (2/7) were Kenya’s wicket takers. There were two run outs.

In reply, Kenya managed to score 105 runs by the time their last batswoman was sent back to the pavilion with the last ball of the last overs. Mary Wambui (27 off 37 balls) top scored for the side. Sharon Juma (24 off 29 balls) Margaret Banja (19 off 25 balls) and Queentor Aoko (11 off 6 balls) were the batswomen who did well with the bat.

KENYA'S DESTROYER

Humaira Tasneem, a right-arm off break bowler was Kenya’s main destroyer taking six wickets for nine. Kavisha Kumar (1/12), Subha Srinivasan (1/19) and Samiya Salim (1/19) were the other wicket takers.

Kenya started the tournament on a promising note on Wednesday, beating Qatar by 72 runs. (Kenya 133 for 3. Banja 31 not out, Juma 24 not out and Mary Wambui 30). Qatar 61 all out in 18.5 overs, A. Mohammad 27 off 50 balls, Wambui 3/8, Sarah Bhatika 3/10).