Kenyan girls hit Malaysia by 38 runs

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

Skipper Daisy Wairimu on Saturday put up an impressive performance with both bat and ball in the UAE International Women’s Twenty20 Cup as Kenya beat Malaysia by 38 runs at the Ajman Cricket ground.

Kenya will now face arch-rivals Uganda in one of the semi-finals in Sharjah on Sunday. Uganda (138 for 6 in 20 overs) beat Kuwait (89 for 6 in 20 overs) by 49 runs.

Kenya batted first against Malaysia, scoring 107 runs for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Wairimu was unbeaten on 27 off 25 balls with a single boundary. She shared unbeaten fifth wicket partnership of 60 with Margret Banja, Kenya’s highest runs getter with unbeaten 42 that came off 56 balls with four boundaries.

Queentor Aoko (15 off 16 balls with two fours) was the other batswoman who did well with the bat. Janadiah Matasya was Malaysia’a top wicket taker with three wickets for 13. Nur Aisha (1/26) was the other bowler who got a wicket.

In reply Malaysia could only manage to put on a paltry 69 with 10 balls in hand. Winifred Duraisingam top scored for Malaysia with 21 off 39 balls with two fours. Sasha Azimi (10 off 14 balls with a four) was the only other batswomen who posted double digit figures on the scoreboard for their team.

Wairimu was Malaysia’s main executioner with three wickets for 9. Venessa Adhiambo (2/10, Sarah Bhatika (1/8) and Jane Kanini (1/8) were the other wicket takers. There were three run outs.

Former national team captain Jimmy Kamande said: “The senior players must take charge today. Sarah Bhatika must rise to the occasion. The players know their Ugandan counterparts very well.