Kenyan women gear up for T20 Cup in UAE

Kenya women’s cricket team on Wednesday stepped up training at Sir Ali Muslim Club in Nairobi ahead of next week’s invitational in the United Arab Emirates.

And Kenya’s deputy coach Peter Ong’ondo is banking on the experience of his players to win the United Arab Emirates International Twenty20 Cup that will run from Wednesday till December 19.

He said: “All-rounder Sarah Bhatika who is a right-hand batswoman and a leg spin bowler, right-hand batswoman Margret Banja and right–hand batswoman Sharon Juma have been in the squad for 16 years.”

KENYA PLAY UAE

Kenya plays the home team on Wednesday. Ong’ondo added: “Kenya’s arch-rivals Uganda will offer a stiff challenge but we are ready to play any team in the tournament.”

Ong’ondo was speaking at Sir Ali Muslim Club where he took the women’s team through the ir paces in the morning before paving the way for Kenya Under-19 boys to use the grounds.

Ong’ondo has a special attachment to the girls’ team as he handled most members of the women’s team in Nakuru in his capacity as Cricket Kenya’s elite coach for Rift Valley region.

Kenya, captained by Daisy Wairimu, are in Pool A with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Qatar, while Uganda are in Pool B alongside Zimbabwe, Kuwait and Oman.