Mishra spins India to series win over New Zealand

VISAKHAPATNAM

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra claimed five wickets to skittle New Zealand out for a paltry 79 as India thrashed the Black Caps by 190 runs to clinch the five-match one-day international series 3-2 in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The visitors, who were chasing a target of 270, registered their lowest ODI total against India as the innings lasted for just 23.1 overs.

Mishra, who returned with impressive figures of 5-18 in six overs, claimed 15 wickets in the five matches and was judged the man of the match and the player of the series.

Earlier Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set up the win with their gritty half-centuries to help India post 269 for six after electing to bat first in the series decider.

But it was the Mishra-led bowling attack that helped India keep their winning momentum after whitewashing New Zealand in the three Tests.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni introduced spin into the attack in the ninth over after the pacers had provided the early breakthroughs including that of opposition skipper Kane Williamson.

It paid off as Mishra's double blow in the 16th over to get Ross Taylor (19) and BJ Watling (0) out in the space of three deliveries derailed New Zealand's chase. The visitors slipped to 66 for five.

Debutant spinner Jayant Yadav then got his first international wicket after he trapped Corey Anderson for nought.

Mishra then ran through the New Zealand middle and lower-order as the innings saw a total of five ducks.