RAJKOT

Cheteshwar Pujara and Murali Vijay closed in on centuries Friday as India's batsmen fought back strongly on the third day of the run-laden first Test against England in Rajkot.

Pujara was unbeaten on 99 as the teams went in for tea after hitting 15 fours in a well-crafted knock and also becoming the first Indian to successfully review a dismissal via DRS in a home match.

The hosts were 228-1 and trailed England by 309 with nine wickets in hand having batted out the session without losing a wicket while adding 66 runs at the Saurashtra Cricket Association ground.

England had posted 537 in their first innings, their third biggest total in the country, after centuries from Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Ben Stokes.

Pujara dominated the 160-run partnership for the unbroken second wicket with Vijay, who was batting on 86 at the break.

The highlight of the session was Pujara's successful use of the Decision Review System (DRS), which long-time sceptics India are using for the first time in a home series.

The right-handed batsman was adjudged lbw on 86 but the TV umpire overturned the decision after the ball-tracker showed Zafar Ansari's delivery going over the top of the stumps.

Pujara, who has scored a triple-century in domestic cricket at the same ground, flourished in the post-lunch session, twice carting leg-spinner Adil Rashid for fours in the same over.

Vijay was lucky to earn a life on 66 when a diving Haseeb Hameed, making his Test debut, failed to hold on to his catch off Stuart Broad (1-32) in the covers.

It was England's turn to huff and puff in temperatures touching 35 degrees Celsius (95 degree Fahrenheit), and on a surface that had little to offer to the bowlers.

Paceman Chris Woakes impressed the most in the testing conditions, having given away 32 runs off his 16 overs.

The morning session saw India lose opener Gautam Gambhir (29) to Broad, who struck off his first ball of the day.

The ball hit his pad in front of the middle and off stump, and the decision was upheld after Gambhir referred it to the third umpire.

Before the start of play, England players and the support staff observed a minute's silence as a mark of respect to the war dead on Armistice Day.