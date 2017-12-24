By RICHARD MWANGI

Johannesburg-born David Mich Okaro missed out on a Kenya Under-19 call up for the World Cup set for New Zealand from January 13 to February 3 by a whisker.

Okaro, who was in Kenya on holiday with his family turned up for nets at Sikh Union Club on December 13 and team coach, Jimmy Kamande, was overly impressed by the batting all-rounder, who was born on March 26, 2001.

Kamande said: “It was unfortunate that this boy has come here rather late when we cannot include him in the official team list, otherwise he would have been in the squad. If I will be the Under-19 coach for the 2019 ICC Africa World Cup qualifier, Okaro will definitely be in my side, he is a true all-rounder.”

In South Africa, Okaro, a Grade 10 student at Red Hill High School turns out for Gauteng “B”.

Kamande said that the son of South African former opening bowler, Makhaya Ntini, will be in the South Africa team that will face Kenya in the World Cup.

FOREIGN-BASED

Even though Okaro missed to be in the Kenya squad for the World Cup, another foreign-based lad, Rene Were is in the team.

The batting all-rounder was born in Windhoek, Namibia on February 3, 2000.

He took the initiative to be in the World Cup squad early enough.