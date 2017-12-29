Sarkar leads Kenya Under-19 cricketers to World Cup

By RICHARD MWANGI

Former Kenya Cricket Association selection sub-committee chairman, Sunil Sarkar, is back in the cricket fold as the manager of the World Cup-bound Kenya Under-19 squad.

The team left Nairobi for Dubai on Friday from where they will connect to Sydney, Australia.

The team will leave Sydney for Christchurch, New Zealand, on January 7.

The boys will play two friendly games in Sydney against Sydney Thunders, a franchise side.

The players Sarkar is managing may only see him as an “old man” because they were not born when he was a powerful individual as both as KCA (the precursor of Cricket Kenya) secretary and chairman of the three-man selection sub-committee. The Sarkar-led selectors surprised many cricket pundits when they picked Maurice Odumbe as team captain for the 1996 ICC World Cup, that was jointly hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, and dropped Tom Tikolo who was skipper of the team that booked a slot in the World Cup during the 1994 ICC Trophy in Nairobi.

The 1996 squad made history when they beat the West Indies in that year’s World Cup in India and also reached the semi-finals of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa, becoming the first associate member of the ICC to achieve that feat.

Kenya qualified for the 1996 World Cup as losing finalists of the ICC Trophy in a team that had Tom Tikolo as captain and his younger brother, Steve, as vice-captain.

Both were dropped from their respective positions by Sarkar’s selection sub-committee. Even though Steve was dropped as vice-captain, he remained in the World Cup squad.

The under-19 lads should also benefit from Sarkar’s knowledge of the game as along serving umpire. He retired from umpiring after standing at the centre for quarter of a century.