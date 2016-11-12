By RICHARD MWANGI

Swamibapa’s dependable opening batsman, Alex Obanda, on Saturday knocked half a century in the Harilal Shah Memorial Twenty20 final at Nairobi Gymkhana, but that did not stop Sikh Union from beating Swamibapa by four wickets in thrilling game watch by a fair crowd, that included the late Harilal Shah’s buddies.

Obanda’s 55 came off 47 balls with four fours and three mighty sixes. He was Swamibapa’s highest runs getter.

Batting first, Swamibapa posted 121 runs on the scoreboard by the time all their batsmen had been sent back to the pavilion with five balls of the allotted 20 overs in hand.

Naman Patel (21 off 21 balls), Maurice Ouma (10) and Saumil Patel (10) were the only batsmen who scored double digit figures.

Obanda gave Swamibapa a flying start with an opening stand of 43, the best for the side. By the time Obanda was caught and bowled by Nadeem Ahmed (1/21), the score was showing 93 for 3 on the board.

The rest of the players only managed to add 27 runs for the loss of seven wickets.

Abdul Rehman was Swamibapa’s main executioner taking five wickets for 21. Gurdeep Singh (2/9), Frank Nsubuga, a Ugandan national player contracted by Sikh Union took one wicket for 17. Tarandeep Singh (1/33) was the other wicket taker for Sikh Union.

In reply, Sikh Union were home and dry, 122 with four wickets and nine balls in hand. Nsubuga’s team mate, Arthur Kyobe (31 off 35 balls) top scored for Sikh Union. Ahmed (30) and Rehman (14) were the other batsmen who posted meaningful figures on the board.

Swamibapa’s wicket takers included Jadavji Bhimji (2/20), Nehemiah Odhiambo (1/24) and Saumil Patel (1/21). There were two run outs.

Rehman was named man-of- the match, Obanda was the best batsman for scoring 425 runs in five matches while Stray Lions’ skipper, Hiren Varaiya was the best bowler for taking 16 wickets in also five games.

Each one of them took home Sh10,000.