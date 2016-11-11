Swamibapa, Sikh Union clash in Memorial Cup final

By RICHARD MWANGI

More by this Author

The curtain comes down on for the Harilal Shah Memorial Twenty20 tournament on Saturday, with Swamibapa taking on Sikh Union at the Nairobi Gymkhana in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Swamibapa’s opening batsman, Alex Obanda, played a pivotal role is his team’s victory against defending champions Kanbis in the semi-finals, while Sikh Union caused a major upset, defeating newly-crowned Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super League champions Stray Lions in the other semi-final.

Sikh Union seemed psychologically prepared for their match against Stray Lions, with captain Parandeep Singh predicting victory for his side soon after they qualified for the semi-finals after beating Gymkhana by 55 runs in the quarter-finals.

Parandeep said at the time: “In the absence of professional players from India, we have an even chances of winning.” Sikh Union (156 for 9) went on to beat Stray Lions (133 all out) by 23 runs in the semi-finals.

As for Swamibapa, Obanda, who was unbeaten on 89 off 51 balls, put his team through with his winning sixth wicket stand of 91 that he shared with unbeaten sixth wicket Saumil Patel (35 not out of 14 balls). Swamibapa, 171 for 4, beat Kanbis by six wickets.

Swamibapa, with a good share of national team players, appear much stronger than Sikh Union, although Sikh Union have caused upsets by beating Swamibapa when least expected.