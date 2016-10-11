Uganda snap up another Kenyan cricket coach

By RICHARD MWANGI

Francis Otieno, one of Cricket Kenya’s development coaches, has been hired by Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) as the women’s national team head coach.

Otieno left for Kampala on October 4. He will join former Kenya captain and prolific batsman, Steve Tikolo, who was appointed UCA men’s national team coach in May.

Otieno said he has been offered a one-year renewable contract depending on his performance.

Uganda is not a new frontier for Otieno as he worked there between 2007 and 2009 as tactician for the men’s team.

When asked how he landed his first coaching assignment in Uganda, Otieno said: “The team toured Kenya without a coach in 2007 for a Four-Nation tournament. UCA chairman William Kkhebuke Musoke approached me to assist the boys, which I did. I knew quite a number of lads in the side as I had played against them as an Under-19 player.”

“The team performed quite well and they appreciated my efforts. After the tournament, Musoke offered me a job as national team coach, and I accepted. I was given a one-year contract. At the end of my term, Uganda brought in a South African coach to take over from me,” he added.

Otieno said he was made assistant team coach to the South African and was given both the Under-19 and women’s squads to handle.

He said during his tenure, the Under-19 team qualified for the Global Under-19 World Cup qualifiers in Canada and the women’s team won all the tournaments in the East African region.

“When Musoke was replaced as UCA chairman, I was frustrated by the new management, so I decided to return home,” said Otieno.

With his departure, Cricket Kenya suffered a setback as he will be the second development coach to leave after Joseph Angara who left for Botswana.

Angara’s charges qualified for next year’s Africa Twenty20 World Cup qualifier.