Cricket, rugby stadiums ‘will be in Nairobi’

Sports Permanent Secretary Kirimi Kaberia has said that the two world-class stadiums promised by President Uhuru Kenyatta will be built in Nairobi.

Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday pledged the government would construct the stadiums specifically for cricket and rugby.

The Head of State made this announcement at State House Nairobi, while handing over the national flag to the Kenya U-19 cricket team that will play at the International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 World Cup slated to begin on January 13 in New Zealand.

President Kenyatta also assured Kenyans that the two sports facilities will be completed by the time he leaves office in 2022.

He said: “It is my intention over the next five years to ensure I develop a world-class cricket stadium and a world-class rugby stadium so that at least you can have both a place to practice and a venue to host teams from other countries.”

Kaberia explained that the latest two sports facilities promised by the President are not part of the five included in the Jubilee administration ahead of the 2013 elections.

None of the five stadiums promised in 2013 have been completed however. Several existing ones are undergoing major renovation.

“People do not appreciate how long it takes to construct these things (stadiums),” said the PS.

“The stadium in Mombasa for instance will be built around Shimo La Tewa area. We already have identified the land, and designs.”

“The cricket and rugby stadiums will be built in Nairobi.”

Kaberia also said that his Ministry is working alongside respective County governments to renovate stadiums in Makueni, Gusii, Nyeri and Chuka.