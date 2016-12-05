Cricket Women’s team for UAE tour
The national cricket team will leave for Dubai on Monday to take part in the UAE International Women’s Twenty20 Cup 2016.
Eight teams, divided into two pools, will taking part in the tournament. Kenya are placed in Pool A together with hosts UAE, Malaysia and Qatar. Uganda, Zimbabwe, Kuwait and Oman are in the other pool.
Cricket Kenya general manager Josephat Murithi said the girls had previously toured South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania.
“The girls’ will be coached by Lameck Onyango, a former national team player, and we expect them to do well during the tour,” he said.
Margret Banja is one of the most experienced players in the Kenyan team.
Squad
Daisy Wairimu (captain, Nakuru), Sarah Bhatika (Nairobi), Brenda Mogusu (Nairobi), Margret Banja (Nairobi), Sharon Juma (Nairobi), Queentor Aoko (Nakuru), Venesa Adhiambo (Nairobi), Esther Wangare (Nakuru), Faith Mwende (Nairobi), Mary Wambui (Nakuru), Edith Wanjiru (Nakuru), Josephine Adhiambo (Nakuru), Veronica Abuga (Nairobi) and Jane Kanin (Nakuru)