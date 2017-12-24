By RICHARD MWANGI

Kenya Under-19 team gave cricket lovers a reason to smile when they qualified for the World Cup set for New Zealand from January 13 to February 3. It took Kenya 15 years to return to the age-group event.

Nairobi hosted the four-nation Africa Under-19 World Cup qualifier in July that brought together Ghana, Botswana, Uganda and hosts Kenya. The four teams fought for the sole slot reserved for Africa in New Zealand. Kenya caused a major upset when they beat Uganda in their second game and qualified for the World Cup, beating their East African neighbours by a superior net run rate.

Kenya’s Under-19 team coach, Jimmy Kamande, himself a former national team captain, found a working formula with his charges and overcame immense pressure in their last game against Uganda at Nairobi Gymkhana. Kamande had each member of the squad know his role in the team and made them recite the same in team meetings, and they did not disappoint.

But the same cannot be said of the main team. Kenya was relegated to Division Two of the ICC World Cricket League at the end of ICC World Cricket League Championship in Dubai, which ran from 2015 to 2017. Kenya finished fifth in the championship.

The senior team players performed well for their teams in the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Super League, but they appear to have crumbled under pressure in ICC World Cricket League Championship. In NPCA Super League, some of the boys knocked double centuries, but they could hardly score 40 runs in the international arena.

Kennedy Obuya, Kenya’s former opening batsman and wicket keeper, has called for an overhaul of Kenyan cricket. He said: “To improve the standard of the game in Kenya, the current league structure must be changed. A longer version of the game must be introduced to run side by side with the current 50-over tournament. This will help groom players for the national team. That league or knockout competition should involve four strong teams and each one of them should have at least two professional players of high caliber in its ranks. That would make selection of national team players very easy.”

Introduction of a longer version of the game in Kenya had been recommended to officials of both Kenya Cricket Association and its successor Cricket Kenya.

Former ICC High Performance manger, the late Bob Wolmer, recommended to KCA officials the introduction of longer version of the game as a sure way of improving standards of the game in the country.

Kenya’s former cricket coach, West Indies cricket star of the 1980s Roger Harper, had given Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) officials the same piece of advice.

HEAVY RAINS

The 2017 season of the NPCA Super League was affected by heavy down pour that made some grounds unplayable. However, Stray Lions, who successively defended their title with a game in hand, were extremely lucky as none of their matches was affected.

The second and third positions in the league were determined in the last games of the season. Swamibapa and Kanbis were tied on points, 256 apiece. Swamibapa got a walkover as their opponents, Kongonis, failed to honour their fixtures, giving Swamibapa 20 points on a silver platter.

On the hand, Kanbis fought it out with Cutchi Leva, but failed to pick the maximum four batting points, thereby getting 19 points to settle for the third spot, a single point behind Swamibapa (276).

The three teams were the only ones that scored more than 200 points in the league, while six others reached 100 and above and one team failed to reach the 100-point mark.

The women’s national team performed poorly in the qualifiers for 2018 ICC Africa Women’s World Twenty20 held in Windhoek, Namibia, from September 6-17. Their arch-rivals Uganda qualified for the next level of the competition when they beat pre-match favourites, Zimbabwe in the final.