Southampton stun Arsenal in League Cup

Thursday December 1 2016

Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk

Southampton's Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk (left) clashes heads with Arsenal's Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (centre) during the English Football League Cup quarter-final football match between Arsenal and Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in London on November 30, 2016. PHOTO | ADRIAN DENNIS | AFP 

In Summary

By AFP
LONDON

Southampton dealt Arsenal a shock defeat in the English League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday as goals from Jordy Clasie and Ryan Bertrand earned Claude Puel's side a 2-0 win.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger had been hoping to win the competition for the first time, but instead his decision to make 10 changes backfired as Southampton ended his side's 19-game unbeaten run.

Southampton, who also eliminated Arsenal from the competition two seasons ago, reached the semi-finals after losing their last six last-eight ties in the competition.

Puel's side join Liverpool, Hull City and either Manchester United or West Ham United — who were facing off in Wednesday's other quarter-final — in the draw for the last four.

Dutch midfielder Clasie's blistering drive put Southampton ahead in the 13th minute at the Emirates Stadium.

England left-back Bertrand added a second seven minutes before half-time, gathering Sofiane Boufal's pass and rifling a shot into the bottom corner.

Mohamed Elneny was the only player to have kept his place from Arsenal's 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday, but he succumbed to injury before half-time and was replaced by Granit Xhaka.

It was Arsenal's first defeat since a 4-3 loss at home to Liverpool on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.