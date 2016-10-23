Gor edge Leopards in Mashemeji Derby

Second half strikes from Meddie Kagere and Enock Agwanda gave Gor Mahia a 2-0 win over archrivals AFC Leopards in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Sunday at the Nyayo Stadium.

In Nakuru, Tusker surrendered a 1-0 half time lead to settle for a 1-1 draw with Nairobi City Stars at Afraha Stadium. Anthony Ndolo scored the match opener in the 28th minute, while Robert Ndung'u capitalised on a defensive lapse to stab home the equaliser.

At the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Western Stima battled to 1-1 draw with visiting Ulinzi Satrs. The home side fell behind in the 10th minute courtesy of John Kago’s spot kick. However, Henry Omino's Stima responded immediately through Wesley Kemboi who restored parity 10 minutes later connecting Wesley Onguso’s cross.