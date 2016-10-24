By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Nzoia United moved 16 points clear at the top of the National Super League (NSL) following their 2-1 away win over Modern Coast Rangers on Sunday.

Coached by former international Benard Mwalala, the Bungoma-based side are now on 76 points from 30 matches ahead of Zoo Kericho who have 60 following their 1-0 win over Police FC.

Nakumatt under the guidance of former AFC Leopards striker, Fred Amani are third with 58 points with a game at hand.

They are followed by Kariobangi Sharks (55) from 28 matches and Vihiga United (54).

After going down 0-1 to Nzoia and settling for a 1-1 draw with Nairobi Stima last week, KCB who did not have a fixture at the weekend have dropped to sixth place.

Last weekend’s results is seen to have reduced the bankers chances of finishing among the top four teams, but their coach, Leonards Saleh has maintained that his boys are still firmly in the race for promotion to the top league- KPL.

Hosts, Vihiga United under Edward Manoa got three points against visiting Nairobi Stima while Bidco United hit FC Talanta 3-2.