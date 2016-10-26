The Egyptian women’s national football team warmed up for Friday's international friendly match against Harambee Starlets with an exciting 1-1 draw against Thika Queens at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani, on Wednesday.

Ezet Amany opened the scoring early on for the Egyptians after her free-kick the left bounced to slip through the fingers of Queens goalkeeper Maureen Shimole.

The Queens however levelled in the 17th minute when Lucy Mukhwana sneaked into the box to head in to the top left corner leaving goalkeeper Eid Elhau with no chance.

In an exciting battle that swung from end-to-end, both sides gave as much as they received.

EFFORT CRASHED

Mercy Achieng had a chance to give the Football Kenya Federation Women’s Premier League side the lead before the break but her effort crashed on the crossbar after she had beaten her opponents in the box.

Achieng then blasted skywards ten minutes after the interval as the Premiership side went all out in attack in search of the winner.

The second half continued to present a flurry of chances with Mukhwana missing with just Elhau to beat.

"It is not what we expected, my team made a lot of mistakes and we have to improve before we face Starlets on Friday,” Egypt's coach Mohamed Mustafa said after the game.

"The match (against Starlets) will be a totally different game but a good test because they play different kind of football. They are good tactically and so we'll need a lot of focus."