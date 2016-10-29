By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

The withdrawal of three key players from the Harambee Starlets squad just a month to the Africa Women Cup of Nations is a major setback, coach David Ouma has said.

Neddy Atieno, Enez Mango and Pauline Naise have pulled out of the team after securing jobs. Atieno was recruited by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), Mango, a Computer Science student was employed by Google and Naise, a multi-talented player, is in Ethiopia.

During a send-off party held for the team by SportPesa, Ouma urged Football Kenya Federation to speed up talks with KDF to allow Atieno to take part in the Afcon tournament.

“Atieno has experience and confidence, and it is not easy to find these qualities in one player,” said Ouma, a former Sofapaka coach.

“I am travelling with 21 players to Cameroon, two players less than the required number. If we play against Indomitable Lioness on Saturday, I would have to field reserve players only because I cannot afford to pick any injuries at this moment."

Atieno, Mango and Naise were did not play during the 1-0 win over Egypt on Friday. Ouma brought in Corazone Aquino to replace Atieno as Starlets stunned Egypt 1-0 in a friendly match played at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani in their last local build up. Aquino scored the only goal that fell Egypt, who are ranked 52 places above Kenya.