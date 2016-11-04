By AFP

MANCHESTER

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure on Friday apologised on behalf of his agent for controversial comments which led to his exclusion from the Premier League team.

Manager Pep Guardiola has refused to pick Toure since Dimitri Seluk claimed the midfielder had been "humiliated" by his omission from the club's Champions League squad in early September.

Guardiola insisted Seluk apologise before he would consider the 33-year-old Ivorian for selection again.

In a statement published on Facebook, Toure said: "I wish to apologise - on behalf of myself and those who represent me - to the management team and all those working at the club for the misunderstandings from the past.

"Those statements do not represent my views on the club or the people who work there.

"I have nothing but respect for Manchester City and only wish the best for the football club.

"I am immensely proud to have played a part in the club's history and want to help City succeed further. I live to play football and entertain the fans.

"On that note, I would like to thank all of the fans for their messages through this difficult period. This means a great deal to me and my family."

Toure, who is in the final year of his contract, has been at City since joining from Barcelona in 2010 and has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one FA Cup during that time.

He played just once in the early part of the season — the second leg of the Champions League play-off against Steaua Bucharest — as Guardiola rang the changes following his arrival.

No place could then be found for the Ivorian when City submitted their 25-man squad, which could contain a maximum of 17 overseas players, for the group stage of the European competition.

Seluk, who has previously complained about a lack of Toure-branded shirts in the club shop and City's failure to celebrate his client's birthday properly, accused Guardiola of humiliating the player.