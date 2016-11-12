By ISAAC SWILA

Harambee Stars stretched their unbeaten run to seven games on the bounce after slaying Mozambique's 'Mambas' 1-0 in an international friendly match at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani on Saturday.

Creative Mathare United midfielder Eric Johanna plundered in a beauty of a goal in the 17th minute to crown a brilliant first half and earn the Stars the bragging rights.

Clifton Miheso, who had a busy first half, made a penetrating run down the left channel to release an acute pass and aided by a little deflection, the well positioned Johanna accepted the challenge by gleefully volleying to the top left corner.

Stars should have gone ahead in the fifth second but Michael "Engineer" Olunga who had a remarkable debut season in the Swedish league with 12 league goals for IF Djurgarden failed to tap home an inviting low cross by Jesse Were who was operating wide on the right.

Outmaneuvered, the visitors opted to soak the pressure even as the Stanley Okumbi charges stepped up the attacks with three quick successive chances coming in the 10th minute but spectacular saves by custodian Jose Ventura denied the Stars.

At halftime, Stars coach Stanley Okumbi summoned the fresh legs of creative winger Paul Were for Miheso and the former, in his trade mark fashion, injected guile and pace on the left flank while emerging Calvin Odongo also made his Stars debut coming on as a 76th minute substitute for Jesse.

Ten minutes after the interval, Johanna gave the sizeable crowd a glimpse of his skill proving why he was voted the KPL's best midfielder last season by picking out Jesse with a defence splitting pass but the latter's trigger missed the mark with Ventura clearly beaten, while Olunga also missed late,late with a close range header.

Though out-muscled by the imposing Kenyans, the Mambas showcased great technical skills and ball touches. Skipper Elias Palembe nearly caught Oluoch off guard with a glanced header off a free kick in the 61st minute but his effort went off the cross bar.

"We have a good team but we still need a lot of intensity as far as building the game and also work on retaining the ball," Mozambique coach Abel Xavier said after the game.

His Kenyan counterpart Okumbi said:"Our seven match unbeaten run is good but not important and we have to keep going. We have another match on Tuesday and we have to concentrate on that."