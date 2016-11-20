By CELLESTINE OLILO

45+1 mins: There will be three added minutes in this first half, with Kenya still leading Ghana by a solitary goal.

44 mins: Kenya playing with much more confidence. Goal kick to Kenya. Samantha Akinyi restarts play.

43 mins: Shot from Boakye from outside the box goes well over the bar.

41 mins: Excellent play from Kenya. Kinuthia finds Akida to start a counter but Ghana recover to clear danger. Starlets pressing forward more.

37 mins: Ghana with a good ball into the box. Antwi sends to the far post but Akinyi makes a save.

35 mins: 10 minutes to the break. Kenya still lead Ghana 1-0.

34 mins: Achieng back on the pitch. Play restarted.

33 mins: Wendy Achieng down injured. Play stopped.

30 mins: Into the half-hour mark. Kenya survive another attack. Wendy Achieng makes a clearance to deny Boakye. Ghana 0-1 Kenya.

29 mins: Akida's goal was Kenya's first ever at the AWCON.

27 mins: Elizabeth Ambogo goes into the referees' book for dissent. Free-kick to Ghana at the edge of the box. Addo curves it around the Kenyan wall but goes off target.

23 mins: GOOOOOOOOOAL!!!! Ghana 0-1 Kenya. Starlets take the lead through Akida.

22 mins: A minute-long water break for both teams. Kenya restart play.

20 mins: Kenya break forward. Akida with some neat footworks up front but Mary Kinuthia is flagged offside.

14 mins: Ghana continue piling early pressure on the Kenyan backline. Suleman Samira has a shot from the edge of the box that goes off target.

13 mins: CLOSE! Ghana win the first corner of the match. Elizabeth Ado with a free header that goes wide. Kenya survive.

10 mins: Ghana break forward but Ann Aluoch makes a half-clearance. Samantha Aluoch makes a save before launching a long ball to Akida. Ghana intercept.

8 mins: Some exciting exchanges here. A fast-paced match.

7 mins: Kenya find space going forward with skipper Mary Kinuthia in possession but Aquino is flagged offside.

4 mins: Nana makes a comfortable save from Akida's feeble shot. Ghana quickly restart play.

2 mins: Ghana have the ball at the back of the net but its ruled out for offside.

1min: Ghana in black and white while Kenya are in all red. The Black Queens get an early free-kick.

KICK-OFF: We are underway!

The teams are out on the pitch. Ready for kick-off.

Kenya X1 v Ghana: Samantha Akinyi, Ann Aluoch, Wendy Achieng, Elizabeth Ambogo, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Esse Akida, Cherise Avilia, Corazone Aquino, Christine Nafula, Mary Kinuthia.

Subs: Vivian Akinyi, Irene Ogutu, Jacky Ogol, Doris Anyango, Lilian Adera, Ogol Jacky, Lydia Akoth, Jepkirui Sharon Bushenei, Bundi Janet Moraa, Onyango Mercy Achieng