Ghana 0-1 Kenya, LIVE: Esse Akida gives Harambee Starlets a shock lead against the Black Queens

Sunday November 20 2016

READY TO RUMBLE! Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida in action against Egypt during their international friendly match on October 28, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

READY TO RUMBLE! Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida in action against Egypt during their international friendly match on October 28, 2016 at Safaricom Stadium. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Esse Akida gives Kenya a shock lead with a sweet volley. Ghana 0-1 Kenya.
  • Starlets aim to get the better of the Ghanaians in their Africa Women Cup of Nations Group B opener in Limbe.
  • Kenya X1 v Ghana: Samantha Akinyi, Ann Aluoch, Wendy Achieng, Elizabeth Ambogo, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Esse Akida, Cherise Avilia, Corazone Aquino, Christine Nafula, Mary Kinuthia.
  • Subs: Vivian Akinyi, Irene Ogutu, Jacky Ogol, Doris Anyango, Lilian Adera, Ogol Jacky, Lydia Akoth, Jepkirui Sharon Bushenei, Bundi Janet Moraa, Onyango Mercy Achieng
  • Ghana X1 v Kenya: Asantewaa Ama Nana, Adobea Grace, Regina Antwi, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Alice Kusi, Priscila Okyere, Suleman Samira, Addo Elizabeth, Boakye Portia
  • Nigeria thrashed Mali 6-0 in the other Pool B match earlier on in Limbe.
Advertisement
By CELLESTINE OLILO
More by this Author

Host commentator

45+1 mins: There will be three added minutes in this first half, with Kenya still leading Ghana by a solitary goal.

44 mins: Kenya playing with much more confidence. Goal kick to Kenya. Samantha Akinyi restarts play.

43 mins: Shot from Boakye from outside the box goes well over the bar.

41 mins: Excellent play from Kenya. Kinuthia finds Akida to start a counter but Ghana recover to clear danger. Starlets pressing forward more.

37 mins: Ghana with a good ball into the box. Antwi sends to the far post but Akinyi makes a save.

35 mins: 10 minutes to the break. Kenya still lead Ghana 1-0.

34 mins: Achieng back on the pitch. Play restarted.

33 mins: Wendy Achieng down injured. Play stopped.

30 mins: Into the half-hour mark. Kenya survive another attack. Wendy Achieng makes a clearance to deny Boakye. Ghana 0-1 Kenya.

29 mins: Akida's goal was Kenya's first ever at the AWCON.

27 mins: Elizabeth Ambogo goes into the referees' book for dissent. Free-kick to Ghana at the edge of the box. Addo curves it around the Kenyan wall but goes off target.

23 mins: GOOOOOOOOOAL!!!! Ghana 0-1 Kenya. Starlets take the lead through Akida.

22 mins: A minute-long water break for both teams. Kenya restart play.

20 mins: Kenya break forward. Akida with some neat footworks up front but Mary Kinuthia is flagged offside.

14 mins: Ghana continue piling early pressure on the Kenyan backline. Suleman Samira has a shot from the edge of the box that goes off target.

13 mins: CLOSE! Ghana win the first corner of the match. Elizabeth Ado with a free header that goes wide. Kenya survive.

10 mins: Ghana break forward but Ann Aluoch makes a half-clearance. Samantha Aluoch makes a save before launching a long ball to Akida. Ghana intercept.

8 mins: Some exciting exchanges here. A fast-paced match.

7 mins: Kenya find space going forward with skipper Mary Kinuthia in possession but Aquino is flagged offside.

4 mins: Nana makes a comfortable save from Akida's feeble shot. Ghana quickly restart play.

2 mins: Ghana have the ball at the back of the net but its ruled out for offside.

1min: Ghana in black and white while Kenya are in all red. The Black Queens get an early free-kick.

KICK-OFF: We are underway!

The teams are out on the pitch. Ready for kick-off.

Kenya X1 v Ghana: Samantha Akinyi, Ann Aluoch, Wendy Achieng, Elizabeth Ambogo, Dorcas Shikobe, Caroline Anyango, Esse Akida, Cherise Avilia, Corazone Aquino, Christine Nafula, Mary Kinuthia.

Subs: Vivian Akinyi, Irene Ogutu, Jacky Ogol, Doris Anyango, Lilian Adera, Ogol Jacky, Lydia Akoth, Jepkirui Sharon Bushenei, Bundi Janet Moraa, Onyango Mercy Achieng

Ghana X1 v Kenya: Asantewaa Ama Nana, Adobea Grace, Regina Antwi, Linda Eshun, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Alice Kusi, Priscila Okyere, Suleman Samira, Addo Elizabeth, Boakye Portia