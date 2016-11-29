South American Cup final suspended after Brazilian team air crash

Tuesday November 29 2016

This file photo taken on November 24, 2016 shows Brazil's Chapecoense players posing for pictures during their 2016 Copa Sudamericana semi-final second leg match against Argentina's San Lorenzo held at Arena Conda stadium, in Chapeco, Brazil. A plane carrying 81 people, including members of a Brazilian football team, crashed late on November 29, 2016 near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said. PHOTO | NELSON ALMEIDA |

In Summary

  • The LAMIA airlines plane was carrying 81 people, including members of the Chapecoense Real team of Brazil, which was to have played Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Wednesday's first final. Six people were reported to have survived.
By AFP
ASUNCION

The South American Cup final was suspended after an airliner carrying a Brazilian team that was to have competed in it crashed in Colombia, the region's football confederation Conmebol announced Tuesday.

The LAMIA airlines plane was carrying 81 people, including members of the Chapecoense Real team of Brazil, which was to have played Colombia's Atletico Nacional in Wednesday's first final. Six people were reported to have survived.

"All activities of the confederation are suspended until further notice," Conmebol said.