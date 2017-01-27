BERLIN

Arjen Robben says Bayern Munich have the quality to repeat their 2013 triple of Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup titles, but admits the Bavarian giants need to improve.

Bayern, who play Werder Bremen away on Saturday, are three points clear in Germany's top flight and face Arsenal next month in the last 16 of Europe.

Robben scored the winner when Bayern lifted the 2013 Champions League — their fifth European Cup title — with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund at London's Wembley.

Bayern became the first German club to win the treble of European, league and cup titles in 2012/13 — no other German rival has repeated the feat — and the 33-year-old Robben says they can do it again in 2017.

"To win the Champions League again is a great attraction and a driving force for us," Robben told sports daily FussballBild.

"We'll also give it all we have in the league and German Cup to try and win everything.

"We have the quality to do it."

But Robben knows Bayern must raise their game to threaten the likes of Arsenal, holders Real Madrid and fellow giants Barcelona in Europe.

Bayern needed two Robert Lewandowski goals to seal last Friday's 2-1 comeback win at Freiburg during a below-par performance in sub-zero temperatures.

Having claimed a record fourth straight Bundesliga title last season, Bayern are again in pole position to win the German league.

However, second-placed rivals RB Leipzig have a clear advantage over Carlo Ancelotti's Munich as the German league is their sole focus since their first round German Cup exit last August.

"The Bundesliga will be tight until the end — also because we're involved in three different competitions," said Robben.

"Leipzig are only involved in the league - they are fit and in good shape."

Robben admits Bayern need to up their tempo, especially in league matches.

Ancelotti's side are not dominating the Bundesliga like they did under predecessor Pep Guardiola after draws against Cologne, Eintracht Frankfurt and Hoffenheim, plus November's 1-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.