Another Kenyan signs for Sussex-based league club in England

NATION CORRESPONDENT, IN LONDON

Another Kenyan international football player has signed for a Sussex club in the English League.

Defender Joshua Kipkemboi Lelan, who previously played for Championship side Derby County, has joined English League Two side Crawley Town on an 18-month contract until the end of the 2017-18 season.

The 22-year-old has also played for Swindon Town and Northampton Town and was part of the Cobblers’ squad which won promotion to League One last season and for whom he made 13 appearances.

READY FOR CHALLENGE

Lelan said he was delighted to join Crawley seeing them as “genuine promotion contenders” this season and said he was “ready for the challenge” of cementing a regular starting place for himself.

Northampton released him at the end of last season and he has had trials with Gillingham, Plymouth and Leyton Orient as well as playing for Derby’s under-23s on a non-contract basis this season.

Last August, Josh made his international debut for Kenya in a friendly against Uganda.

Head Coach Dermot Drummy said: “We really rate Josh. He’s athletic, has a great work ethic and will give us another option defensively as he can play right back and in central defence.

“Josh is really keen to take this opportunity. A lot of clubs have looked at him this season but he’s here now and I sense his determination to impress and hopefully get his career going forward with us.”

Josh has been given squad number 25 and went straight into Crawley’s squad for their game against Notts County over the weekend which Crawely lost 2-1 with Lelan being an unused substitute.

TOP DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER

The defender was born in Derbyshire in the UK and made his Kenyan debut in the same game as another Sussex player Johan Ayunga, who is currently on loan at Sligo Rovers in the Irish League from Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s star player Victor Wanyama is being touted as among the top five defensive midfielders in Europe after stunning statistics which show he has won more tackles (246) than any other midfielder since his move to the Premier League in 2013.

The only downside has been that in the last three-and-a-half years, the midfielder has picked up 27 yellow cards and has been sent off three times in 107 appearances in the top flight.