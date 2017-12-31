By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Going into the final day of the National Super League, three teams - Ushuru, Vihiga United and Wazito were all in with a chance of sealing one of the two automatic promotion slots to the SportPesa Premier League.

They also stood a chance of lifting the 2017 title. Vihiga and Wazito earned the coveted spots after each collected a total of 80 points, but only separated on goal difference.

Vihiga saw off Ushuru 1-0 in Mumias to finish top of the 19 team log with 80 points, while Wazito trounced Kenya Police 5-2 at Narok County Stadium to finish second.

Due to their solid history, Ushuru and KCB, who finished third and fourth respectively, were highly tipped by most pundits to gain promotion.

Ushuru, who had led the NSL standing for large periods, had started the day top of the table on 78 points and just needed to avoid defeat to secure promotion.

The ended up attempting to gain promotion the hard way - via play-offs against the 16th ranked SportPesa Premier League side.

HOPES DASHED

Their hopes were dashed after losing 2-1 and 0-0 to Thika United in the two-leg play-offs.

Vihiga coach Edward Manoah, who has since resigned a from the achieving county side, attributed his success to patience and belief from his charges who never gave up despite numerous challenges.

“It has been sheer hard work and commitment from the players, my technical bench, fans and our sponsors, Vihiga County Government, and I wish them all the best despite stepping down from my position,” the former AFC Leopards tactician said.

On his part Wazito tactician, Frank Ouna hailed his charges for their never-say-die attitude throughout the season. The players have given everything and I commend the unit a lot. It has been tough but we pushed on. Our chances of qualifying from the start of the season looked difficult but miracles happen and we have managed to silence our critics. We shall try and survive in the top league next season,” he said.

Wazito are now targeting to finish in the top 10 of the Premier League to make a statement, according to the club chairperson, Kentice Tikolo.

TOP STARS

“Our technical bench has already signed a few top stars to join to enable us give our competitors a run for their money,” she said.

KCB, who last played in top flight in 2015, remained in the contention until they started faltering in the final hurdles, and now have to wait for next season.

They will be pulling at their hair in consternation. Failing to qualify was unthinkable just a few weeks earlier.

Under Leonard Saleh, the bankers had talent at their disposal and were expected to perform well.

Many had thought them capable of winning the league title and making a quick return to the KPL.

Their fans have since gone through a mixture of emotions, ranging from anger to shock to outright betrayal.

FAILURE

Although their fans are gradually coming to terms with the reality of failure, they remain divided on who should carry the blame.

Most still hold the players responsible, others say it was poor management, while there are those who feel the technical bench did not do enough to change things on the pitch.

Kibera Black Stars who improved their performance in the second leg are among teams expected to perform better next season after securing a Sh3 million sponsorship deal with Brookside Dairy’s Tuzo brand.

Players and officials of the side coached by Godfrey Oduor have agreed to forget the past and plan for the future. “No one should be condemned, as the technical bench tried their best though not good enough,” said their director, Luc Logouche. He further stated that the sponsorship will motivate the players to give their 100 per cent so at earn juicy bonuses and allowances.

RELEGATED

“With this corporate support, we can finish in the top two and qualify for the top league next year,” said Oduor.

But fans of Nairobi City Stars are still blaming their team technical bench for failing to return to the top league immediately after they were relegated in 2015.

Former Kakamega United FC captain, Juma Turke said City Stars were a let down considering how important football is to most people within Kawangware where the team is based.