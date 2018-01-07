12 foreigners keen on the Vihiga United job

By TITUS MAERO

Newly promoted Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United are in the final stages of recruiting a new head Coach to replace Edward Manoah who left the club at the end of last year.

According to a press release from the Vihiga County Government Public Relations Officer (PRO) Peter Atsiaya, seven foreign coaches were interviewed by the club’s Executive Committee (CE) headed by Kahi Indimuli.

Vihiga United is managed by the county government.

According to the statement 12 coaches applied for the Vihiga job that was advertised.

The foreign tacticians interviewed include Jean Claude from France, Paulo do Santos and Roy Barreto (Portugal) and Zoran Pesic (Serbia).

Others were Trevor Morgan (Australia), Giovonni Costantino (Italy) and Enoch Ken Yamonbe of South Africa.

Interestingly, among the local coaches interviewed was Manoah. The others were former Kenya internationals James Nandwa, Ezekiel Akwana and Francis Chinjili.

The new coach will be unveiled this week.

“The new tactician will be tasked with re-organising the team ahead of the 2018 KPL campaign. He will be put fully in charge of the team,” said Atsiaya.