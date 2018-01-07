  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

12 foreigners keen on the Vihiga United job

Sunday January 7 2018

Vihiga United players celebrate their goal against Sony Sugar in the GOtv Shield third place playoff staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 20, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Vihiga United players celebrate their goal against Sony Sugar in the GOtv Shield third place playoff staged at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 20, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Vihiga United is managed by the county government.
Advertisement
By TITUS MAERO
More by this Author

Newly promoted Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United are in the final stages of recruiting a new head Coach to replace Edward Manoah who left the club at the end of last year.

According to a press release from the Vihiga County Government Public Relations Officer (PRO) Peter Atsiaya, seven foreign coaches were interviewed  by the club’s Executive Committee (CE) headed by Kahi Indimuli.

Vihiga United is managed by the county government.

According to the statement 12 coaches applied for the Vihiga job that was advertised.

The foreign tacticians interviewed include Jean Claude from France, Paulo do Santos and Roy Barreto (Portugal) and Zoran Pesic (Serbia).

Others were Trevor Morgan (Australia), Giovonni Costantino (Italy) and Enoch Ken Yamonbe of South Africa.

Related Content

Interestingly, among the local coaches interviewed was Manoah. The others were former Kenya internationals James Nandwa, Ezekiel Akwana and Francis Chinjili.

The new coach will be unveiled this week.

“The new tactician will be tasked with re-organising the team ahead of the 2018 KPL campaign. He will be put fully in charge of the team,” said Atsiaya.

Related Stories

2  hours ago

Italian eyes AFC Leopards chief officer post

The Italian currently holds a similar position at Albanian club FK Tirana.