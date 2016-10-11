20 eye coaching job at AFC Leopards

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Twenty hopefuls for the vacant AFC Leopards coaching job have so far handed in their applications as the deadline comes to a close by the end of business on Wednesday.

The post was vacant after Belgian Ivan Minnaert was sent packing following a string of poor results.

Since parting ways with the tactician, the club has continued performing poorly under caretaker Ezekiel Akwana who took over early last month.

Club secretary Oscar Igaida said they would be looking to recruit a well-trained coach to enable the team to challenge for honours on all fronts next season.

Leopards, who face Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match away on Friday, are currently lying 12th on the standings with 29 points from 25 matches.

Igaida said the number of applicants would be whittled down to five who would be interviewed. He said those willing to apply for the job must have a Uefa Licence A and above or CAF A with five years experience working at the top level.