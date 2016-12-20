AFC Leopards Under 20 storm quarters

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

AFC Leopards youth team beat Thika United 3-2 at Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi on Tuesday to qualify for the quarter-finals of Kenya Premier League Under-20 tournament.

Leopards U-20 team, coached by former Kenyan international Boniface Ambani, scored through Austine Odhiambo (brace) and Vincent Ouma Oburu, while Simon Mururi and Francis Muturi scored for Thika United.

Odhiambo capitalised on a defensive lapse to put Leopards ahead in the 4th minute, but Mururi drew Thika United level five minutes later.

Odhiambo put Leopards back in the lead, again following another defensive mix-up, but Muturi equalised in the 25th minute after shooting past Leopards goalkeeper Edwin Mukolwe.

But Oburu again dribbled past Thika United defenders before firing into an empty net to give Leopards a deserved win in the 68th minute.

Leopards, who are still unbeaten, will take on Homeboyz in their final group match on Thursday at the same venue.

“I’m glad the boys played according to my instructions, which were that they look for early goals. It was a tough match,” said Ambani. Leopards youth also received a reward of Sh10,000 from Kawangware branch chairman Ben Amboko for reaching the quarter-finals.

In another matches at the same venue, Sofapaka settled for a one all draw with Nairobi City Stars to send Group C wide open.

Sofapaka took the lead through Sammy Mutira who rose high to head in a corner taken by Ibrahim Mao. City Stars equalised through Fahim Mahinda. Stars had settled for a 2-2 draw with Ushuru FC at the weekend.

Thika United coach, Ramadhan Chandago is still confident his side can make it to the knock out stages despite losing to Leopards.

“After a 1-1 draw between Tusker and Kakamega Homeboyz, we still have a chance, but we must beat Tusker and pray that Ingwe win against Homeboyz,” said Chandago.

However, Thika’s chances of survival are very slim since Leopards have collected six points to qualify for the quarters with one match to go leaving just one slot to fight for.