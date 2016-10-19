By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Kenyan Premier League giants AFC Leopards on Wednesday announced the club has reached an agreement with Englishman Stewart Hall to take over from the sacked Ivan Minnaert as the new club head coach on a two-year deal.

The former Sofapaka tactician, who has been out of employment after resigning as manager of Tanzanian moneybags Azam SC, emerged the best from over 20 coaches interviewed for the job.

At club level, Stewart has coached Pune FC in India and Sofapaka in the Kenyan Premier League.