All set for the third edition of KPL Fans' Fun Day

By BRIAN YONGA

The third edition of the KPL Fans’ Fun Day will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium on November 26 this year.

The theme for this year’s event is “Every Fan Counts” and the whole concept is to assure fans that they are assured of safety in the stadia.

A total of 16 teams, each comprising of fans, both male and female, from the various KPL teams, have already confirmed participation as well as several cooperate teams - Soka, FKF and Sports Kenya.

Online football portal soka.co.ke, who sponsored the initiative last year, will for the second year running be the main sponsors for the event.

“The last two editions have been successful. We hope to have as many fans as possible will turn up at the Nyayo National Stadium on 26th November to celebrate the season that was,” Jeff Kinyanjui, the event manager said.

“Apart from the main seven-a-side football tournament, we have lined up several other activities such as futsal as well as dancing competition and bouncing castles for kids to create a family fun day environment.”

Impalas are the defending champions in the football category after stopping Ndovus 1-0 in a charged final last year.