Wanga, Makwatta lead All Star list

Harambee Stars forwards Allan Wanga and John Makwatta could lead the attack in a Kenyan All Star team selected to play against English Premier League side Hull City in a friendly match.

This duo are part of a 47-man provisional Kenyan Premier League-based squad that will be whittled down to 16 to face the top flight English team at the KCOM Stadium in England in February.

“I am looking forward to the game. Competing against the world’s top players is always an exciting and rewarding experience. I have experienced this before, while at El Merreikh when we played (top German club) Schalke 04 in a friendly,” said Wanga.

“Firstly, I wish to thank those who selected me. I will work hard for the chance because I have wished to play in England and not for only one time,” Makwatta, the 2016 SportPesa Premier League Golden Boot winner said.

This squad dubbed “SportPesa All Stars” was selected by two Hull City coaches Richard Naylor and Kris Blakestone during a month-long scouting mission in November in Kenya.

“From what we saw, there is big potential for Kenyan players to play in England and Europe. For the moment the selected ones are those who impressed us most on the day. We have also advised the Kenya FA on the importance of having academy sides for each league teams,” Blakestone noted.

The selected players will proceed to a training camp in January to prepare for the game. It is from that session that the tour party of 16 will be picked to face the Tigers.

The friendly match at the KCOM Stadium in the United Kingdom next year is part of Hull City’s continued support of shirt sponsor SportPesa in their commitment to develop Kenyan football to global standards, and their efforts to help Kenya qualify for their first ever World Cup in 2022.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), David Okello (Tusker) and Gabriel Andika (Western Stima)

Defenders: Robinson Kamura (Mathare United), Lloyd Wahome (Tusker), James Situma (Tusker) Rogers Omondi (Ulinzi Stars), Wesley Onguso (Western Stima), Charles Momanyi (Kakamega Homeboyz), Christopher Oruchum (Thika United), Joackins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Eric Ouma (Gor Mahia), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia).

Midfielders: Humphrey Mieno (Tusker FC), Cersidy Okeyo (Tusker), Osborn Monday (Tusker), Haron Nyakha (AFC Leopards), Michael Otieno (Ulinzi Stars), Apollo Otieno (Chemelil Sugar), Edwin Omondi (Chemelil Sugar), Dennis Monda (Muhoroni Youth), Joshua Otieno (Sony Sugar), Ali Bhai (Kakamega Homeboyz), Cavin Odongo (Posta Rangers), Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar), David King’atua (Bandari), Amos Nondi (Gor Mahia), Eston Esiye (Western Stima).