By CELLESTINE OLILO

Ten-time champions Tusker on Friday feted striker Allan Wanga and defender Lloyd Wahome as the best players for the months of August and September respectively.

Both players took home cash vouchers of Sh50,000 each for their individual contributions to the team that currently sits four points clear at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table.

Speaking during the brief awards ceremony, a delighted Wanga thanked the club managers for taking note of his efforts before expressing his desire of winning this year’s KPL title.

“I thank the managers for appreciating our efforts. Such awards really motivate players and I would like to dedicate this to my teammates and the technical bench. I have received the necessary support since I joined the club in June and without it, I wouldn’t have achieved this,” said Wanga.

“As the coach says, we need to put all our focus in the remaining matches. We have a difficult road ahead and I would like to do everything I can to ensure that we win the silverware.”

Wanga has scored four crucial league goals since returning to the club from Tanzanian money bags Azam.

Wahome has equally been solid in the brewers’ defence line in the last month, consistently putting up impressive performances alongside skipper James Situma.

Tusker coach Paul Nkata said the boys are focused on delivering the elusive 11th league title at Ruaraka.

“We are in good form and my team is seeking nothing but the trophy. The next five league games will be like cup finals for us and I have faith that we shall go all the way and win the title,” he said.

The brewers play KCB in the GOtv Shield semi-finals Saturday afternoon as they ready themselves for the remaining league games against Bandari, Nairobi City Stars, Sony Sugar, AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia.