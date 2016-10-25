By ISAAC SWILA

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has called up Tusker striker Allan Wanga to the national team ahead of the forthcoming international friendly matches against Mozambique and Liberia.

Wanga, 30, is making a comeback to the national team after a year-long stint in the cold.

Wanga has been in an impressive form since he re-joined the brewers in the mid-season transfer window and has so far notched four league goals and scored the lone goal as Tusker beat Ulinzi Stars 1-0 in the GOtv Shield final last week.

Okumbi on Tuesday said Wanga’s form and experience persuaded him to name the striker among the 26 locally based players who will report to camp for the Mozambique and Liberia matches in Nairobi.

“Wanga has a lot of experience. We’ve been creating a lot of chances which we don’t convert and I think he will be useful on that front. Secondly, the young players will also learn from him,” Okumbi said of the veteran striker.

“The friendly matches will also help the team keep fit.”

CONFIRMED MATCHES

Stars will battle Mozambique’s Os Mambas on November 12 at home before tackling Liberia’s Lone Stars on November 15, also in Nairobi.

FKF’s Communication and Public Relations Manager Barry Otieno told Daily Nation Sport that the two teams have confirmed participation in the build-up matches.

“We are yet to get the exact dates of their arrival but we anticipate a few days before the games,” Barry said, adding that coach Okumbi will release the list of foreign legion in due course.

“It will be a full house and our foreign-based players will feature in the match. We expect them to begin linking up with the team once the Fifa international calendar window opens.”

However, no major changes are expected in the list but skipper Victor Wanyama, who missed Stars’ 1-0 win over Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa on October 4, is expected to feature in both ties.

Besides Wanyama, Zambia-based trio Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu as well as Swedish-based striker Michael Olunga are also expected to play an integral part in the matches.

Other notable inclusions in the team are veteran Tusker midfielder Osborne Monday, who is also making a return to the national team after a lengthy spell in the cold, while Vihiga United’s duo Bernard Oginga and Michael Misigo, Lawrence Juma (Nzoia United), Morven Otinya (Palos) and Bandari’s Dairus Msagha will be gunning for their maiden caps.

The quintet are non-established names and will be motivated by the prospect of donning the national colours.

Gor’s custodian Boniface Oluoch, who has been preferred between the goalposts since the 36-year-old Okumbi took charge in March, is also expected to continue with this runs of a games in the two matches, while Tusker’s David Okello, Patrick Matasi of Posta Rangers and Ulinzi’s James Saruni are in the team as his understudies.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), David Okello (Tusker FC), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers) and James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders: Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Erick Ouma (Gor Mahia), Simon Mbugua, Joackins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Robinson Kamura, David Mwangi (Mathare United), Benard Oginga (Vihiga United)

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Western Stima), Victor Majid, Jaffary Owiti (Chemelil Sugar ), Lawrence Juma (Nzoia United), Duncan Otieno (Posta Rangers), Amos Nondi (Gor Mahia), Michael Misigo (Vihiga United), Dairus Msagha (Bandari ), Osborne Monday (Tusker), Eric Johanna (Mathare United), Morven Otinya (Palos FC)