LONDON

English football icon David Beckham reveals to the BBC he had an eclectic taste in clothes even from age six when as a page boy he chose the more flamboyant of the two available outfits.

The 41-year-old former England skipper — who won 115 caps — is married to fashion designer and former pop star Victoria but he too has become something of a fashion darling with his dress sense down the years.

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star's fashion choices have included nail varnish, a sarong and a braided hairstyle.

His ability to appear on the front pages of the newspapers as well as the sports pages irritated United manager Alex Ferguson.

However, as he tells BBC Radio programme 'Desert Island Discs' when it came to the wedding at which he was to be a page boy he had little hesitation in which costume to choose.

"I had two options, just a normal suit or the option of burgundy, velvet knickerbockers with white tights and white ballet shoes, and I chose that, believe it or not," he said.

"I felt great. My dad looked at me as if to say, 'really, is that what you picked?'"

The show's hostess asked Beckham if he dared wear it again and he replied he thinks he did to which she jokes "Not to football training, I hope!".

Beckham, the guest selected for Desert Island Discs' 75th anniversary special edition on Sunday, believes the dandyish outfit fit is still in the family's possession.