BERLIN

Carlo Ancelotti admitted Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich looked "anxious and worried" during Saturday's 2-1 win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

"That was an important win in a difficult game," said the Bayern coach after his side survived Werder's second-half onslaught to remain three points clear.

"After conceding the goal, we lost our shape and we were a bit anxious and worried, I have to admit that. But by the end, we had the game under control.

"There are always difficulties during a season."

This was Bayern's seventh league win in a row — and a record 13th straight victory against Bremen — thanks to Arjen Robben and David Alaba's first-half goals.

But, worryingly for Ancelotti, the league leaders lost their shape and composure after Germany striker Max Kruse pulled a goal back for Bremen on 53 minutes.

With Arsenal looming in the Champions League last 16 in just over a fortnight, Bayern must improve, says captain Philipp Lahm, especially following last weekend's comeback league win at Freiburg.

"The most important thing is that we are winning," said Lahm.

'MUST PLAY BETTER'

"But it is also clear that we can — and must — play better.

"We have some busy weeks coming up, with some real hurdles and we have to act better than we did in our last two games."

Bayern's goal-scorer Robben was equally unimpressed

"When you go 2-0 up, it should all be over," said the Dutch veteran.

"They put us under more pressure in the second-half when it should have been easier at the back with more room.

"If we do better, it'll be three or four nil — there are a few things to improve."

Bremen striker Kruse said Werder took a leaf out of Freiburg's book when they put Bayern under pressure before Robert Lewandowski's goals rescued Munich last week.

"Freiburg showed that you can play against Bayern and when you trust yourselves, as we did in the second-half, things are possible," said Kruse, whose Bremen are 15th in the table.

"If you want to take points off Bayern, you have to play well for 90 minutes. We put in a good performance, but still took no points."

Meanwhile 400km (250 miles) away at the Red Bull Arena, RB Leipzig ended 10-man Hoffenheim's unbeaten run this season with a 2-1 comeback home win.

RB remained just three points adrift of Bayern.

Hoffenheim were the last undefeated team left in Europe's top leagues before RB midfielder Marcel Sabitzer's 77th-minute winner dealt them their first loss of the campaign following striker Sandro Wagner's dismissal.

RB'S 'BIG POINT'

"I was impressed by the way we didn't lose our way after going behind," said RB coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

"That was a big point against a very good opponent. We were very clever, very flexible, in the way we acted."

With Germany coach Joachim Loew watching, Hoffenheim took the lead when midfielder Sebastian Rudy, who will join Bayern next season, counter-attacked from his own box before Nadiem Amiri tapped-in.

Leipzig equalised when Timo Werner netted his 11th goal this season.

The game turned when Hoffenheim had Wagner sent off for the last 30 minutes for a clumsy tackle before Austria international Sabitzer hit Leipzig's winner from 22 metres out.

"We were the weaker of two good Bundesliga teams, so we deserved to lose," said Hoffenheim's 29-year-old coach Julian Nagelsmann.