Arsene Wenger given four-game ban for touchline row

Friday January 27 2017

Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (second left) is sent to the stands by English referee Jonathan Moss (left) as fourth official Anthony Taylor (right) looks on during the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 22, 2017. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |

In Summary

  • Arsenal went on to win the game 2-1 after being awarded a penalty of their own in the final minute, but Wenger's post-match apology for his behaviour couldn't stop the FA, English football's governing body, charging him.
By AFP
LONDON

Arsene Wenger was given a four-game touchline ban by the Football Association on Friday after accepting a misconduct charge following an incident that saw the veteran Arsenal manager sent off in Sunday's dramatic win over Burnley.

Wenger was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss after allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor after Burnley were given a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

The French coach, 67, tried to watch the final moments of the match from the entrance to the tunnel and was shown pushing Taylor when the official asked him to leave the area.

Arsenal went on to win the game 2-1 after being awarded a penalty of their own in the final minute, but Wenger's post-match apology for his behaviour couldn't stop the FA, English football's governing body, charging him.

