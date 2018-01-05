By AFP

LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger remains unrepentant over recent comments about penalty decisions against the Gunners after the FA asked the Frenchman to clarify his position.

"I maintain what I said in the press conference — 100 per cent," Wenger said.

"I try to serve this game with honesty and integrity and when I have something to say I will say it."

Wenger said referees were living in the dark ages and even siding against his team after a series of refereeing decisions — including against West Brom on Sunday and Chelsea on Wednesday — cost Arsenal dearly.

Before the game against Chelsea, Wenger said: "What is frustrating for me is that it happened many times this season — at Stoke, at Watford, at Manchester City, at West Brom. That is a concerning coincidence for me."