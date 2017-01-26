By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed he will accept a Football Association misconduct charge after being sent off in Sunday's explosive win over Burnley.

Wenger was sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss after allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor after Burnley were given a stoppage-time penalty at the Emirates Stadium.

The French coach tried to watch the final moments of the match from the entrance to the tunnel and was shown pushing Taylor when the official asked him to leave the area.

Arsenal went on to win the game 2-1 after being awarded a penalty of their own in the final minute, but Wenger's post-match apology for his behaviour couldn't stop the FA charging him.

Wenger could face a fine or touchline ban, but, asked on Thursday if he would accept the charge, he said: "Yes, I answered that in the press conference, I have little more to add.

"I am big enough to stand up for what I do."

"When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right."

"I'm a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win the football games."

While Wenger accepts the charge, he will request a personal hearing with the FA to state his case and wants clarity on the rules for when a manager is sent to the stands.

DISCREET

The 67-year-old knows Alan Pardew was banned for two matches and fined £20,000 after accepting an improper conduct charge following an incident in August 2012 when he shoved assistant referee Peter Kirkup.

But Wenger didn't want to speculate on how the FA would punish him and refused to be drawn on what he would say in his defence.

"I don't think I need to especially come out with that now," he said.

"I think I have said what I think I have to say publicly, the rest will be a bit more discreet."

"I came out after the game and I said what I think I had to say. When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I'm big enough say 'yes, that's not right', and that's it."

Wenger did defend his decision to stand at the top of the tunnel, insisting there are no instructions where a manager is to go once dismissed from the touchline.

Wenger referenced an incident at Manchester United in 2009 when he was sent off in injury-time for kicking a bottle and ended up behind the dugout with the home fans.

"When I was sent off I was surprised and I was in the tunnel because I thought I had the right to be in the tunnel," he said.

"Last time I was sent off wrongly, in 2009, I had to go in the stand at Old Trafford and I didn't know where to go. No one tells you what you have to do when you are sent off."