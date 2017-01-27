Atletico draw Barcelona in Copa del Rey semi thriller

Friday January 27 2017

Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during their Spanish league match against SD Eibar at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 22, 2017. PHOTO | ANDER GILLENEA |

Barcelona's midfielder Denis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opener during their Spanish league match against SD Eibar at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 22, 2017. PHOTO | ANDER GILLENEA |  AFP

In Summary

  • Celta Vigo drew Alaves in the other home and away semi-final to be played February 1 and 8.
  • In the midweek quarter-final Barcelona completed a 6-2 aggregate rout of Real Sociedad while Atletico beat Eibar 5-2.
  • The major surprise of the quarter-finals was Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat by Celta Vigo, while Alavas beat second tier Alcorcon.
MADRID

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were drawn together in the Spanish Cup semi-finals on Friday in what promises to be the latest thrilling clash between the sides.

Celta Vigo drew Alaves in the other home and away semi-final to be played February 1 and 8.

The most recent cup meeting between Barca and Atletico saw the Madrid outfit win a Champions League quarter-final (1-2, 2-0) last April.

The last time the pair met in the Copa del Rey, as the Spanish Cup is named, Barcelona won (1-0, 3-2) and went on to lift the trophy in 2015 which they successfully defended last season.

Atletico were La Liga champions but lost the first leg of the 2015 semi 1-0 in Catalonia before an explosive return that featured 11 yellow and one red cards before Neymar's brace saw Barcelona win 3-2 on the night.

Antoine Griezman's double for Atletico in the Champions League return leg in 2015 clinched an equally controversial cup tie.

In the midweek quarter-final Barcelona completed a 6-2 aggregate rout of Real Sociedad while Atletico beat Eibar 5-2.

The major surprise of the quarter-finals was Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat by Celta Vigo, while Alavas beat second tier Alcorcon.

SEMI-FINALS
1st legs - Feb 1; 2nd legs - Feb 8

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Celta Vigo v Alaves

