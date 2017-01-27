MADRID

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona were drawn together in the Spanish Cup semi-finals on Friday in what promises to be the latest thrilling clash between the sides.

Celta Vigo drew Alaves in the other home and away semi-final to be played February 1 and 8.

The most recent cup meeting between Barca and Atletico saw the Madrid outfit win a Champions League quarter-final (1-2, 2-0) last April.

The last time the pair met in the Copa del Rey, as the Spanish Cup is named, Barcelona won (1-0, 3-2) and went on to lift the trophy in 2015 which they successfully defended last season.

Atletico were La Liga champions but lost the first leg of the 2015 semi 1-0 in Catalonia before an explosive return that featured 11 yellow and one red cards before Neymar's brace saw Barcelona win 3-2 on the night.

Antoine Griezman's double for Atletico in the Champions League return leg in 2015 clinched an equally controversial cup tie.

In the midweek quarter-final Barcelona completed a 6-2 aggregate rout of Real Sociedad while Atletico beat Eibar 5-2.

The major surprise of the quarter-finals was Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat by Celta Vigo, while Alavas beat second tier Alcorcon.

SEMI-FINALS

1st legs - Feb 1; 2nd legs - Feb 8

Atletico Madrid v Barcelona

Celta Vigo v Alaves