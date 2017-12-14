Walking away? Aubameyang puts Lamborghini up for sale

By AFP

More by this Author

BERLIN

Borussia Dortmund fans can now drive off in one of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's distinctive luxury sports cars after the Gabon international put it on the market for 279,980 euros ($329,096, Sh33 million).

German daily Bild report that the striker has put his silver-painted Lamborghini Aventador, advertised as a 'celebrity vehicle', up for sale with a car dealer in Dormagen, near Cologne.

The 28-year-old footballer has a weakness for fast cars, and there is no mistaking that the car belongs to Aubameyang as it has his distinctive lightening-flash logo on the bonnet.

The luxury vehicle has a top speed of 350 km/h.

Aubameyang, who has scored 12 goals in 14 league games this season, had the vehicle painted silver with a colourful rainbow matt effect.

The footballer was suspended by Dortmund last month after turning up late for training which led to him being mocked by ex-Germany international Olaf Thon, who used to play for Dortmund's rivals Schalke.