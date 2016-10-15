Aubameyang rescues Dortmund in Hertha draw

By AFP

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a penalty and hit the bar before scoring to earn Borussia Dortmund a 1-1 home draw against Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Friday as both sides ended with 10 men.

Valentin Stocker gave the visitors a 51st-minute lead with a calm finish before Aubameyang made up for his saved penalty when he converted at the back post with 10 minutes to go.

Both sides ended the game a player down as Dortmund's Emre Mor was sent off for a second yellow card on 84 minutes before Valentin Stocker's savage tackle in midfield resulted in a straight red in the final minute.

The result means Hertha remain second on 14 points and Dortmund third on 13, giving leaders Bayern Munich, on 16, a chance to climb further clear at the top at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Hertha were possibly the better side on the night but an injury-depleted Dortmund stopped the in-form capital outfit from drawing level with Bayern at the top.

It also set a new club record for Dortmund as they have now gone 25 home games without defeat and they achieved this without the services of Andre Schuerrle, Gonzalo Castro, Sven Bender, Erik Durm, Sokratis, Raphael Guerreiro, and Lukasz Piszczek.

After Stocker's opener early in the second half, Dortmund, with six players under 22 in the side, dug deep for an equaliser that had home fans rejoicing.

Aubameyang had earlier seen an attempted lob tipped onto the crossbar by Rune Jarstein, who then denied the Gabonese striker with a brilliant penalty stop, but the Norwegian goalkeeper was eventually beaten.

Bayern dropped their first league points of the season after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Cologne a fortnight ago, four days after their Champions League defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti's side now need a convincing display ahead of next Wednesday's European clash at home to PSV Eindhoven, while Dortmund travel to Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.