Bamba buy National Super League TV rights

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Football Kenya Federation has signed an exclusive broadcast rights deal with local free-to-air sports channel Bamba Sport that will see this year’s National Super League matches shown live.

Under a three-year deal valued at about Sh30 million, Bamba Sport will screen four NSL games every week.

FKF Communications manager Barry Otieno said the amount will increase by 10 percent every year.

He said the deal will help ease the financial burden the clubs have been carrying.

“As part of the deal, Radio Africa has committed to branding the league through advertisements to the tune of Sh100 million,” he said.