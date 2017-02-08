Bamba buy National Super League TV rights

Wednesday February 8 2017

FC Talanta's Martin Legana (left) tackles Nzoia Sugar's Bolton Omwenga during their National Super League match on November 27, 2016 at Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO |

  • Under a three-year deal valued at about Sh30 million, Bamba Sport will screen four NSL games every week.
  • Bamba Sport broadcasts live sport, talk shows and news on channel 6 of the Bamba TV platform.
By JOHN ASHIHUNDU
Football Kenya Federation has signed an exclusive broadcast rights deal with local free-to-air sports channel Bamba Sport that will see this year’s National Super League matches shown live.

Under a three-year deal valued at about Sh30 million, Bamba Sport will screen four NSL games every week.

FKF Communications manager Barry Otieno said the amount will increase by 10 percent every year.

He said the deal will help ease the financial burden the clubs have been carrying.

“As part of the deal, Radio Africa has committed to branding the league through advertisements to the tune of Sh100 million,” he said.

Bamba Sport broadcasts live sport, talk shows and news on channel 6 of the Bamba TV platform. “FKF is very excited that Kenyans now have an opportunity for the very first time to view live quality football on their screens and this will provide an opportunity to showcase Kenyan talent,” FKF president Nick Mwendwa said.
Bamba TV General Manager Danny Mucira said: “This marks a first for Bamba sport and points to our commitment to local sports.”

