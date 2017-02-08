Bamba buy National Super League TV rights
Wednesday February 8 2017
Football Kenya Federation has signed an exclusive broadcast rights deal with local free-to-air sports channel Bamba Sport that will see this year’s National Super League matches shown live.
Under a three-year deal valued at about Sh30 million, Bamba Sport will screen four NSL games every week.
FKF Communications manager Barry Otieno said the amount will increase by 10 percent every year.
He said the deal will help ease the financial burden the clubs have been carrying.
“As part of the deal, Radio Africa has committed to branding the league through advertisements to the tune of Sh100 million,” he said.
Bamba Sport broadcasts live sport, talk shows and news on channel 6 of the Bamba TV platform. “FKF is very excited that Kenyans now have an opportunity for the very first time to view live quality football on their screens and this will provide an opportunity to showcase Kenyan talent,” FKF president Nick Mwendwa said.
Bamba TV General Manager Danny Mucira said: “This marks a first for Bamba sport and points to our commitment to local sports.”