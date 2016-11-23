By JAPHETH MUTINDA

Harambee Starlets on Wednesday bowed out of the running for a place in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations semi-finals after a 3-1 loss to Mali in their second Group B match in Limbe.

Bassira Toure proved to be the tormentor-in-chief for Kenya at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium after bagging a second-half brace to add to Sebe Coulibaly’s first half opener before Cheris Avilia scored a late consolation for Kenya.

Starlets coach David Ouma made two changes to the team that lost 3-1 to Ghana in the opening clash on Sunday with Christine Nafula dropping to the bench for midfielder Mercy Achieng while defender Dorcas Shikobe replaced by Irene Ogutu.

His Malian counterpart Oumar Guindo also made three changes to the side that was hammered 6-0 by Nigeria in their opening match on Sunday as both teams went all out in search for a lifeline in the completion.

With Ghana and Nigeria battling out to a 1-1 draw earlier to take their tally to four points in Group B, Kenya and Mali started the match knowing a defeat would end their hopes of a place in the women’s continental premier showpiece last four.

Mali started brightly but Kenya grew into the game and should have grabbed the lead through Mary Kinuthia just six minutes into the game but she rifled her shot wide after twisting and turning past her marker at the edge of the box.

Mali started piling pressure on the Starlets defence and could have opened the scoring through Bassira after Ann Aluoch’s attempted clearance fell into her path but Starlets goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi made a save.

With the clock ticking towards the half-hour mark, Aissatou Diadhiou made a goal-line clearance to deny Mercy Achieng from a header before Akida’s shot flew inches wide.

COULIBALY'S STUNNER

The Kenyans were finally punished in the 37th minute with Coulibaly’s stunning effort from a free-kick 35 yards out finding the target with Akinyi beaten.

Akida then beat her marker from the right three minutes after the break but her weak cross was easily dealt with by Goundo Samake before Coulouba Sogore cleared the danger. From the move, Mali extended their lead.

Bassira Toure weaved her way with a delightful turn inside the area before poking the ball past the advancing Akinyi to doubles Mali's lead.

The situation got from bad to worse for the Starlets after Wendy Achieng recklessly brought down Bassira in the box at the hour mark leaving the referee with no option but to point at the spot.

Bassira stepped up and put the score beyond doubt from the spot. With the match seemingly won, Mali coach Guindo made his first substitution of the match, withdrawing Sebe Coulibaly – the first goal’s scorer - for Binou Koite with a quarter an hour remaining.

Cheris Avilia then handed Kenya a late lifeline with a beautifully taken goal from Esse Akida’s pass inside the area. Akida, Kenya's scorer in their opening match loss to Ghana, won the ball on the left flank before finding Avilia with a neat pass who made no mistake from inside the area.

Mali now face Ghana in the last Group B match in a shootout for a place in the last four of the competition while Kenya will play defending champions and hot-favourites Nigeria in their last match at the same venue.