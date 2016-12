Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich said Tuesday they have extended Polish hot-shot Robert Lewandowski's contract by two years to June 30, 2021.

"I'm happy we've secured the services of one of the world's best centre-forwards over the long term," said Bayern's chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge of the 28-year-old, who netted 42 goals for the Bundesliga champions last season in all competitions.